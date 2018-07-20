Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Share Price

Media coverage about Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8262555575068 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CSSE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, March 26th.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt opened at $9.27 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a net margin of 146.47% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

