Fastenal (FAST) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Shares of Fastenal traded up $0.64, hitting $57.46, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,735. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider James C. Jansen sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,562,592.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,155 shares of company stock worth $211,378. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 966.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,852,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,841,000 after buying an additional 8,928,521 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,049,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,910,000 after buying an additional 511,558 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,384,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,921,000 after buying an additional 507,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,037,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

