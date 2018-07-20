Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Farmers Capital Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 17.21%.
Farmers Capital Bank opened at $54.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Farmers Capital Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Farmers Capital Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.
About Farmers Capital Bank
Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.
Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Capital Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Capital Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.