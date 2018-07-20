Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Farmers Capital Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Farmers Capital Bank opened at $54.05 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Farmers Capital Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Farmers Capital Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFKT shares. BidaskClub raised Farmers Capital Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Farmers Capital Bank to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

