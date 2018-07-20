Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Farmers Capital Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFKT opened at $53.95 on Friday. Farmers Capital Bank has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Farmers Capital Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFKT shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Farmers Capital Bank to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers Capital Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers Capital Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers Capital Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Farmers Capital Bank Company Profile

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

