Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $35.97 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $3,098,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,965.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.01, for a total value of $399,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.19.

NFLX opened at $364.23 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.23 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

