Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s FY2018 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.59.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $208.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $210.99.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 10,600 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total transaction of $1,959,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,410,798.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,032,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,803,941. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

