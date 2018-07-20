Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Holdings Cut by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for 1.6% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $199,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $822,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $47,589,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,032,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,803,941 over the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $208.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $608.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $210.99.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.