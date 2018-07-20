Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 268,202 shares.The stock last traded at $0.62 and had previously closed at $0.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.53.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. equities analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyegate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 165,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $89,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 555,522 shares of company stock worth $285,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

