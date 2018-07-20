Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil opened at $82.01 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
