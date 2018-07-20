Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $68.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil opened at $82.01 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exxon Mobil stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Vetr lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.94 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Morningstar set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.