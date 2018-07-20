Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,826 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,833,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 113,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Grubman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 129,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Exxon Mobil opened at $82.01 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.