Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 111.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,989,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,534 shares during the period. Exponent accounts for approximately 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $96,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,486. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Exponent to $23.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Exponent news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $48,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 29,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $2,570,141.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,363 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,262 shares of company stock worth $3,586,801. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

