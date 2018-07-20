ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 7,206 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $444,033.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,483,720.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 11th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,150 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,222,097.50.

On Monday, July 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,027 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $901,169.19.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,265 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $195,736.75.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1,200 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $71,940.00.

ExlService stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $206.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ExlService by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ExlService by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 78,489 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

