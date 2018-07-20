Exelon Co. (EXC) Stake Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,385 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 201,350 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,516 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,621 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 25.3% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,437 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of Exelon opened at $42.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.