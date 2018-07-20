ExclusiveCoin Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006267 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $76,122.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.03694770 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004444 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000918 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006801 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 4,682,840 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

