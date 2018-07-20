Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 246,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $500,066.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $175,732.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,130.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington opened at $73.06 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

