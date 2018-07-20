Exane Derivatives Raises Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CME Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 64.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 93,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CME Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,404.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,327,896. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

CME Group opened at $168.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $174.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

