Exane Derivatives Lowers Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $8,206,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $3,525,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,917,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,930.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts opened at $163.57 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $124.11 and a 12 month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 101.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

