Exane Derivatives Invests $481,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX) Stock

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 58.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,424,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,157 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $236.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

