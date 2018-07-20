EXACT Sciences Co. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Leerink Swann lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.98.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.97. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $381,425.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

