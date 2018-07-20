Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPM. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an accumulate rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 13,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,417. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO David Joe sold 13,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $112,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 256,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $2,608,431.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,386,045 shares of company stock worth $13,779,132 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 657,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 278,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 63,827 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.