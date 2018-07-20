Evolus (EOLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Evolus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 20,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.01 million and a P/E ratio of -73.48. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bosun Hau bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikram Malik bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.