Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ETH opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items, including window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

