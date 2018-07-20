Essex Property Trust Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $12.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.55.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $347.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $232.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $214.03 and a 52 week high of $270.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total value of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

