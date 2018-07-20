Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $646,000 Position in Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 101,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Separately, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

CSBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of CSBR stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Champions Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

