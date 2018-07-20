Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 164,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,357 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,112.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 317,583 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.98 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $28,626.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $702,126.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

