Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,803,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey Sanders sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $119,578.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a report on Monday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of Under Armour Inc Class A opened at $22.10 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.26. Under Armour Inc Class A has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc Class A Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

