Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vectren Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (VVC)

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Vectren in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Get Vectren alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:VVC opened at $71.39 on Friday. Vectren has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Vectren had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vectren by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Vectren in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vectren in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vectren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.