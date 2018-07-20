Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Schaeffler AG’s Q2 2018 Earnings (SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of Schaeffler opened at $15.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Schaeffler has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $20.25.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries worldwide. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

