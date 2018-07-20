Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $313.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after buying an additional 342,555 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,541,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after buying an additional 287,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 239,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

