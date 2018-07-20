Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for “i3 Verticals’ Q2 2018 Earnings (IIIV)

“i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for “i3 Verticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for “i3 Verticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of “i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of “i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. “i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in “i3 Verticals stock. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new position in “i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management owned 0.10% of “i3 Verticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Maple acquired 5,769 shares of “i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

