Equinix Inc (EQIX) Insider Sells $110,785.00 in Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Earl Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Thursday, June 21st, Michael Earl Campbell sold 500 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

Equinix opened at $437.19 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $370.79 and a 1 year high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Equinix by 143.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $209,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equinix from $519.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $546.00 to $494.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.76.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.