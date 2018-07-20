ePlus (PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.90

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.90 and last traded at $101.05, with a volume of 87377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.28.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $330.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.50 million. equities analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $413,774.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip G. Norton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $917,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,769.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,873 shares of company stock worth $4,677,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

