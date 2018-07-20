Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,748,745 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 12,873,689 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,985,695 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Enterprise Products Partners opened at $29.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 426,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

