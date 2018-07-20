Ennis (EBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to a “$21.80” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Ennis in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Ennis has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $554.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Ennis will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth about $782,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 946,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

