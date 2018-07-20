EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 747,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 382,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 153,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.00 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,100.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $253,888.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $16.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $14.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.