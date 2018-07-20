Enigma Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $93.75 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00017271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Tidex and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Tidex, Liqui, GOPAX, Mercatox, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

