Enerplus (ERF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “c$17.01” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. CSFB increased their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.71.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$17.21 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$10.55 and a 52-week high of C$17.68.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.13). Enerplus had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of C$265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$270.00 million.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total value of C$401,000.00. Also, insider Raymond John Daniels sold 29,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$508,984.80. Insiders have sold 80,593 shares of company stock worth $1,342,421 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.