Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.77. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 72533 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter worth $293,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 116.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the second quarter worth $650,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 12.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,488,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,928,000 after acquiring an additional 274,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 105.7% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

