Energy Fuels (UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,322,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the previous session’s volume of 505,371 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.31.

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $28,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 252,776 shares of company stock worth $516,157 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Fuels stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC owned 12.16% of Energy Fuels worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

