Energen (EGN) Downgraded by Williams Capital to Hold

Energen (NYSE:EGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Energen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Energen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energen from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

EGN stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.38. Energen has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. Energen had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Energen will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 67,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,079,807.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 225,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,911,491 shares of company stock worth $134,696,711 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energen by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,109,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 31,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Energen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,656,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Energen by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,572,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,842,000 after purchasing an additional 133,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energen by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,702,000 after purchasing an additional 180,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

