Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Receives €5.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.79 ($6.81).

ENEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Societe Generale set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a €6.15 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of Enel opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.