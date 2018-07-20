Endo International (ENDP) Bonds Trading 0.7% Higher

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) debt rose 0.7% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $83.98 and were trading at $83.75 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Mizuho cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $11.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Endo International traded down $0.07, reaching $11.15, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34. Endo International PLC has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.94 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 143.46% and a negative net margin of 75.58%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Endo International by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,293,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after buying an additional 2,761,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 457,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Endo International by 529.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 419,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 353,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Endo International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 222,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

