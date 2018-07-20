Encompass Health (EHC) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $57.67. 620,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $243,601.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,764,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

