Encompass Health (EHC) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.19% from the stock’s previous close.
EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.
Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $57.67. 620,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other Encompass Health news, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $243,601.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,017,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,764,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.
