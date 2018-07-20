Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enbridge Energy Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.7631179485467 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management traded down $0.22, reaching $10.36, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 328,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,659. Enbridge Energy Management has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

EEQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

