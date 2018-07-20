Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director William D. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $143,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,025.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 187,104 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,330 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 796,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 714,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners traded down $0.82, reaching $18.01, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 410,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.80 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

