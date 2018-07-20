Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B traded up $0.11, reaching $23.79, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.02. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $790.80 million during the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina SA (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.