Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake Lessened by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,436,000 after buying an additional 1,926,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,762,000 after buying an additional 4,022,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,806,000 after buying an additional 2,388,548 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,403,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,580,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co opened at $89.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $708,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,896,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,936,214,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,129,755 shares of company stock valued at $95,254,883. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

