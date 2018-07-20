Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electronics For Imaging earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.1193153818166 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on EFII. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Electronics For Imaging traded up $0.24, hitting $35.15, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. Electronics For Imaging has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $298,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,577,658.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $856,710. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

