Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,918.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $132,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,942 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,585. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $147.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.