Electronic Arts (EA) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News headlines about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Electronic Arts earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the game software company an impact score of 45.8110777515148 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Shares of Electronic Arts opened at $147.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,504,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $143,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,942 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,585. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.